Powerlines

Powerlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
2h

Great essay once again Chris.

It reminds me of the Mark Twain quote, ‘Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.’

Rephrased: ‘Two things are in ample abundance in Australia fossil fuels and human stupidity; and in the latter super-abundant!!

Reply
Share
StephLin's avatar
StephLin
2h

While I agree (as usual) with Chris’ conclusions and advice about the correct response to this latest crisis vis a vis Energy strategy, I disagree with his characterisation of the Iran war writ large. I’m happy to cut him some slack given he doesn’t claim to be an expert on geopolitics or war strategy, but the fact that China wasn’t even mentioned in this article is a major clue to its shortcomings on this topic. Nuff said…

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Powerlines Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture