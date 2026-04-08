Powerlines

Powerlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lone Wolf's avatar
Lone Wolf
2d

As Horne wrote 'a first rate country run by second rate people'. Enjoyed your piece (if enjoyed is the word). Vision and conviction is MIA in Australian politics (self-interest rules) and change is upon us at such a rapid rate that I fear we're about to become seriously unstuck or as my mum used to say 'tears before bedtime'. A good article which resonates all too loudly for comfort.

Reply
Share
Peter Crew's avatar
Peter Crew
2d

"I fear who we’ll imitate next" - alas if the COVID response was any indication, it'll be Communist China. In our shift to cosmopolitanism we seem to have lost a lot of our larrakinism and healthy disrespect for authority - here's hoping the newer generation can find it again. Thanks for a great article Michael.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Powerlines Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture