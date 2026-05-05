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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
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The Germany transition tanked eight years ago, according to their official report at the time, but they're slow learners, and so are we.

The triple failure of the green transition in Germany

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BT3msy7nvFw

It's just a shame that so many people are worried about plant food in the air.

What if we didn't have to worry about warming?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/what-if

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