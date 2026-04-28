Powerlines

Powerlines

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
1d

I am having this sort of conversation a lot now. Friends and family glaze over and argue, saying things like, "yes, but...", or "what about carbon", the "planet", "greedy industrialists", or the ultimate, "I've bought an EV", as if that makes everything alright now. Reading the eco-drivel from the Gaurdian is depressing enough but the comments underneath are enough to make you give up on humanity - they just refuse to get it.

I wonder where the art gallery 'Just Stop Oil' vandals are these days... probably planning on their iPhone made from hydrocarbons.

Reply
Share
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
20h

Three stories that that are too hot for most journalists to handle.

The story about windless nights to explain that the transition to wind and solar can't happen and it should never have been attempted.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Failure to consider windless nights has enabled the net zero program to dissipate trillions of dollars around the Western world, delivering more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic environmental impacts.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

Second, the story about the meteorologists who failed to issue wind drought warnings to avert the wind and solar disaster. And the independent Australian wind-watchers who sounded the alarm over a decade ago, to no effect.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-late-discovery-of-wind-droughts

Was this criminal negligence or a plan by the architects of the climate alarm industry to enable the west to strangle our productive capacity with unreliable energy?

Third, why did governments fail to check the supply chain to the wind and solar factories that they subsidised and supported to drive reliable power out of the grid? Imagine subsidising a steel company without checking the supply chains for the inputs of coal, iron ore and limestone?

And a word on warming alarmism. What is the problem with warming? Throughout recorded history, warm times have been good, and the warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial. We are still some degrees short of the best times for life on Earth during the Roman and medieval warm periods. If we are lucky, we may get two or three more degrees of warming before we reach the tipping point and start the downhill run into the next ice age. Just read a good book about climate science and relax.

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=Rafe+Champion&i=stripbooks&crid=GZ66NWUYZ193&sprefix=rafe+champion%2Cstripbooks%2C262&ref=nb_sb_noss

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Powerlines Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture