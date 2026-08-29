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Steven Nowakowski's avatar
Steven Nowakowski
6h

Great article Michael. You have hit the nail on the head. In my field of still photography cameras have advanced to incredible levels of dynamic range and image quality. This does not mean the images will be any better than old film shots that told a story and conveyed emotion. I sometimes crave for the old times of film which forced us to slow down and craft a story through a single image.

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