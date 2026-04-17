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Ron Learmonth's avatar
Ron Learmonth
1d

An excellent submission! Could our Minister for Energy please read it? Reality is a very sobering thing. I knew very little about gas distribution but Bill Johnston so clearly sets the scene for those who will make recommendations to the Australian Government. I hope they read it with care.

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JayCee's avatar
JayCee
1dEdited

Outstanding and makes it so clear how once again a Treasury et al, either developed initiative or response to political pressure, could create mayhem for one of Australia’s critical revenue earners, let alone our own domestic infrastructure and energy supply capacity.

There really are a lot of well paid idiots hanging around political places, who cannot string 4 of 5 dots together!

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