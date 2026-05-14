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Philip Shaw's avatar
Philip Shaw
2d

Excellent article, as I commented earlier when it was in The Australian. However, the discussion is never complete unless the nuclear option is addressed as well. We have abundant uranium reserves, and we have the technical expertise to do it, plus we have arguably the world's most stable geology in northern SA for storage of nuclear waste. We already sell yellowcake to the world; we should also be using it ourselves, to provide long-term stable baseload power.

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John's avatar
John
2d

Thanks. Always enjoy the personal memories preceding the analysis. There seems to be a real problem in this debate because there is no debate. The next COP should be interesting in terms of the impact of economic hard times and how much cognitive dissonance is revealed. .

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