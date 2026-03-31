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Conic Tonic's avatar
Conic Tonic
Mar 31

In order to once again become energy independent Australians must ‘first’ be offered an alternative to the current renewable madness. And, that can only come from an opposition prepared to prosecute the case for prioritising the use of our fossil fuel resources to the benefit of Australia.

For I have little doubt that if we don’t change tact, our fiscal situation will deteriorate to the point that out of desperation, foreign entities will be allowed to exploit our energy resources for their own best interests…. ahead of ours.

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Erl Happ's avatar
Erl Happ
Mar 31

Energy is essential for the creation of goods and services. Any government should strive to reduce the cost of energy. To do otherwise is vandalism. It's equivalent to hanging oneself by a rope from the branch of a tree. Conservatism respects these facts. Where are the Australian conservatives, if indeed we ever had them?

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