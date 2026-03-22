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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
Mar 22

So what is your solution , Chris. Let the mullahs and the Basij forces continue murder Iranians? Just yesterday the few Muslim thugs left in the street kidnapped two young people, gang raped the female, whilst her brother watched. Then they told their father- don’t rescue us, we ask for forgiveness -we will kill ourselves. Some pain to our entitled lives is not a bad thing to try to put a humane government in Iran and cut off the proxies.

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Andrew lawson's avatar
Andrew lawson
Mar 23

Why is there no discussion of developing Australia's oil and vast gas deposits?

Why doesn't the panicked govt allow more exploration drilling and development of our resources.

O yes we have to get to net zero!

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