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StephLin's avatar
StephLin
1dEdited

Thanks for another insightful article, Chris. So much about which to be concerned, but this single statement really blew my mind: “China was a major supplier of jet fuel to Australia,” How and why such an energy rich country like Australia allowed itself to get into this position beggars belief. Australia’s leaders have been beyond incompetent when it comes to energy security, they’ve been criminally negligent. Almost suicidal. How utterly humiliating that Albo had to crawl on his knees to Malaysia, Singapore, et al for emergency energy assistance when Australia should and could be leading the way for the region. Utterly reprehensible.

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Matt Smith's avatar
Matt Smith
1d

Our government are just a mob of ballot box twits. We have runaway NDIS expenditure whilst the whole commonwealth is in grave danger. The thing about defense is it is important, very important. The way we are going we risk losing everything.

Meanwhile Albanese and the dickheads surrounding him worry about the ethnic vote, solar power and not offending NDIS rip-off fat cats. Just disgraceful.

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