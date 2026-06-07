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The Great Energy Gamble

What happens when policy collides with reality.
Chris Uhlmann's avatar
Chris Uhlmann
Jun 07, 2026

From billion-dollar battery subsidies and COP spending to transmission lines carving through regional communities, Aidan Morrison, Chris Uhlmann and Ben Beattie unpack the forces reshaping Australia’s energy future.

This wide-ranging discussion explores the political urgency behind net zero, the economic and technical realities of grid transformation, and the unintended consequences emerging across regional Australia. With sharp analysis and candid debate, they ask a difficult question: are we carefully building the energy system of tomorrow, or accelerating into an experiment with consequences we are only beginning to understand?

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