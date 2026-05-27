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The Hidden Cost of Australia’s Renewable Push: Connecting Nothing and Paying Big

Chris Uhlmann's avatar
Chris Uhlmann
May 27, 2026

We've got massive renewable projects that face delays, ballooning costs, and land clashes, all while vital gas reserves are ignored or underutilized. The truth?

Our policies are patching up old mistakes with more bad decisions — from underestimating costs to overbuilding infrastructure that may never pay off.It’s easy to get caught up in the green hype, but the reality is a deep conflict between economy, environment, and community needs.

We’re gambling with Australia’s future by ignoring the simple facts: natural resources, proven tech, and real-world costs matter.Worth thinking about.What’s your take? Are we on the path to energy independence or just chasing a pipe dream?

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