Why Australian Gas Security Depends on Supporting Local Victorian Basins

Most Australians don’t realise how close Australia is to a genuine energy security challenge and how some of the policies being proposed today could make it worse.

In this episode, Jane Norman, CEO of Amplitude Energy, unpacks the debate around domestic gas reservation and explains why Australia’s abundant gas resources could become either one of our greatest strengths or one of our biggest vulnerabilities.

Drawing on more than 30 years of experience across the global energy industry, Jane explains why current policy proposals risk discouraging investment in new gas projects, putting future domestic supply under pressure, increasing prices and raising the likelihood of shortages.

She also explores the realities of Victoria’s gas reserves, why pipeline infrastructure plays such a critical role in delivering affordable energy, and what Australia needs to do to unlock its full energy potential.

In this episode you’ll discover:

• Why proposed domestic gas reservation policies could discourage investment and have unintended consequences for Australian consumers.

• Why long-term investment certainty and foundation contracts are essential in an industry that plans decades ahead.

• How Australia’s LNG export industry supports domestic gas development, and why restricting exports could reduce supply at home.

• The crucial role of pipelines and gas storage in maintaining reliable supply during periods of peak demand.

• Why faster project approvals and investment in new offshore gas basins are vital to improving energy security and putting downward pressure on prices.

Whether you’re an energy professional, policymaker or simply interested in Australia’s future, this conversation offers a clear, practical look at one of the country’s most important policy debates.

Jane Norman cuts through the politics and headlines to explain what’s really happening in Australia’s gas market, the risks of getting policy wrong, and the opportunities that exist if we make the right decisions today.