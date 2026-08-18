The Energy Transition's Hidden Cost Transfer Nobody Talks About

Energy policy is being sold as a simple transition, but the reality is a messy fight over costs, fairness, and who gets left holding the bill. Ben Beattie sits down with Gavin Dufty, National Energy Director at St Vincent de Paul and board member of Energy Consumers Australia, to unpack the hidden machinery behind Australia’s electricity and gas systems and why so many people feel the rules are working against them.Gavin pushes back on the idea that rooftop solar, home batteries, and new consumer energy tech are a free win. He explains how subsidies, fixed network costs, and pricing structures can quietly shift costs onto renters, younger households, and people without the luxury of putting kit on their roof. Ben brings a skeptical engineer’s eye to the conversation, challenging the bureaucracy, the regulators, and the central planning logic behind the current transition.You’ll discover:

Why “prosumers” are no longer just consumers, and why that matters for network pricing

How the bill stack actually works, from wholesale energy to transmission, distribution, retail, and GST

Why fixed costs are becoming the real battleground as more households export power

What the tariff tracker reveals about retail pricing, default market offers, and the end of big feed-in tariff returns

Why smart meters, demand management, and home batteries could reshape the market faster than most people expect

Gavin also breaks down the coming wall of transmission costs, the changing economics of gas in Victoria, and the awkward reality of network decline, accelerated depreciation, and service exits that can leave households and businesses scrambling. Along the way, he explains why the system may be less about ideology than about hard trade-offs - and why pretending those trade-offs do not exist is making the politics worse.If you want a plain-English, no-spin conversation about why energy is getting more expensive, why the transition is harder than the headlines suggest, and where the real pressure points are in Australia’s grid, this episode is essential listening.

Ben Beattie

is an engineer and host ofPower Lines, bringing a skeptical, policy-focused lens to Australia’s energy debate.



Gavin Dufty

is National Energy Director, Policy and Research at St Vincent de Paul and a board member of Energy Consumers Australia, known for his work on consumer energy costs, market design, and the tariff tracker.