The Renewable Energy Clash: Are Regional Communities Bearing the Cost of Australia’s Green Transition?

Australia’s renewable energy transition is becoming increasingly difficult to separate from the communities expected to host it.
In this News24 discussion, the debate turns to the growing tensions surrounding large-scale wind, solar and transmission projects across regional Australia. While some farmers who host renewable infrastructure see the benefits and believe it can coexist with agriculture, others argue that the rapid rollout is creating division, placing significant pressure on rural communities and leaving those outside the projects with little say.
At the centre of the discussion is Climate Change Authority Chair Matt Kean, who is challenged over the pace and scale of the transition, the amount of land required for new infrastructure and, most importantly, what it means for Australian households facing rising electricity costs.
The argument raises a bigger question about Australia’s energy policy: can the country deliver the transition it has committed to while maintaining affordable power and keeping regional communities onside?
It is a debate that is only going to become more important as the rollout accelerates.
Video owned by News24