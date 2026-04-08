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March 2026

We Were Warned
A global energy shock is colliding with decades of policy failure
  Chris Uhlmann
We Were Warned
From the vault. A story from 2017 becomes reality in 2026
1:52
A Blockage in the Artery
The Strait of Hormuz is a clot in the lifeline that carries fuel to the global economy, and Australia is dangerously exposed.
  Chris Uhlmann
Living in a Material World
The Gulf war is a reminder that modern life still runs on coal, oil and gas — and when fuel prices rise, the cost of everything rises with them.
  Chris Uhlmann
3:10
Dire Straits
War in the Gulf exposes the danger of Australia running its economy on imported fuel
  Chris Uhlmann
Choke Point
The war in the Middle East is a reminder that power still flows from guns — and hydrocarbons.
  Chris Uhlmann

February 2026

January 2026

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