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Running Out of Luck
Australia After the American Century
Apr 8
•
Michael Nayna
71
19
10
A Nation All at Sea
Australia’s fragile fuel lifeline now stretches around the globe
Apr 5
•
Chris Uhlmann
58
43
8
March 2026
We Were Warned
A global energy shock is colliding with decades of policy failure
Mar 31
•
Chris Uhlmann
77
19
7
We Were Warned
From the vault. A story from 2017 becomes reality in 2026
Mar 24
54
14
4
1:52
A Blockage in the Artery
The Strait of Hormuz is a clot in the lifeline that carries fuel to the global economy, and Australia is dangerously exposed.
Mar 22
•
Chris Uhlmann
26
11
4
Living in a Material World
The Gulf war is a reminder that modern life still runs on coal, oil and gas — and when fuel prices rise, the cost of everything rises with them.
Mar 22
•
Chris Uhlmann
40
6
7
3:10
Dire Straits
War in the Gulf exposes the danger of Australia running its economy on imported fuel
Mar 16
•
Chris Uhlmann
60
15
5
Choke Point
The war in the Middle East is a reminder that power still flows from guns — and hydrocarbons.
Mar 8
•
Chris Uhlmann
52
13
5
February 2026
From Here to Eternity
Memory, identity, and the politics of forgetting
Feb 22
•
Chris Uhlmann
42
15
6
Slippery Slope
Government spending sends Australia hurtling toward an inflationary abyss
Feb 8
•
Mike Newman
42
21
8
Systems Under Strain
A year of living dangerously looms as global energy signals collide with Australian politics
Feb 1
•
Chris Uhlmann
61
17
9
January 2026
The State vs the People
Australia’s bureaucracy believes targets trump physics — we will all pay the price
Jan 20
•
Chris Uhlmann
65
29
16
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